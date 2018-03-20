Jeanne Frances (nee Dore) Larson, 79, of Anderson, S.C., went to be with the Lord on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2018.

Enduringly married to her spouse Jerry for 57 years, Jeanne was a caring mother of three and loving mother of one, baby of the family that was raised like an only child! She loved to spoil her eight grandchildren and was proud of her two great grandchildren. Jeanne completed a two-year county teacher’s college degree to start her teaching career and worked tirelessly to finish her degree many years later, including taking a five-credit physics class to teach second grade! She enjoyed family trips in the great outdoors camping and skiing. She made wonderful memories throughout the years with fabulous friends and extended family. Her mantra of life was “if it feels good, do it”. She will be remembered for her fun loving attitude and her beautiful smiles. The memory of her will live in our hearts.

Jeanne is survived by her spouse, Jerome (Jerry) E. Larson; her children, Lynne M. (Curt) Leair, Lori A. (Robert) Seitz, Joel J. (Michelle) Larson and Joshua F. (Meghan Mcfee) Larson; her brother, John (Jimetta) Dore; her grandchildren, Randi Wipf, Jayme Pugh, Cayla Seitz, Jacqueline Seitz, Aureana Gendreau, Sarah Larson, Keira Larson, and Brooke Larson; and her great-grandchildren, Joshua, and Abigail Wipf.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Megan Leair and her parents, Frank J. and Irene L. (nee Cole) Dore.

A celebration of life will be held at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 625 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and The Cancer Society in memory of her granddaughter Megan.

The Palmetto Mortuary in Greenville, S.C. is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.thepalmettomortuary.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments