Dr. Robert C. Wheaton, 88, of Burlington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

He was born May 20, 1929, in La Crosse, to Carroll and Theodora (U’Ren) Wheaton. He spent his early life in Fairchild, Superior, and Stoughton. He graduated from Stoughton High School. He furthered his education at University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW School of Medicine.

On June 19, 1955, he was united in marriage to Mary Alice Wheaton. He served his Internship in Galveston, Texas. In 1957, he entered the US Navy where he was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., Miramar Naval Base in San Diego and Iwakuni, Japan where he was a Flight Surgeon. Upon return from the military he opened his private practice in 1959, which he maintained for 41 years. He served as Memorial Hospital Staff President and the Medical advisor for the Burlington Area Rescue Squad, was a member of the Board of Ethics at Burlington Hospital, a member of Cross Lutheran Church, PHI Beta PI Medical Fraternity, Racine County Medical Society, Wisconsin Medical Society, American Academy of Family Practice, Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association, where he served as President of the Burlington Chapter. He volunteered with the Racine County Boy Scouts where he served as the Regional Medical Director. He was Medical Director at Mount Carmel for 25 years, Medical Director of the Ski Patrol at Alpine Valley and a member of the Browns Lake Yacht Club. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, riding his motorcycle, playing tennis, deer hunting, snowmobiling, sailing and spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; children, David (Holly) Wheaton of East Troy, Dr. Doug (Dr. Jenny) Wheaton of Detroit, Jules Wheaton of Burlington and Karen (Scott) Jehn of Wind Lake; grandchildren, Crysta (Adam) Wolter, Chandra (Matthew) Price, Max Wheaton, Maddie Wheaton and Quentin Jehn. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Chloe and Espen Wolter, and Georgia and Grant Price; his sister, Connie Fellows; and nieces, Susan, Nancy and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to City of Burlington Rescue Squad or Aurora at Home Hospice.

A special thank you goes out to the Burlington Rescue Squad and the wonderful staff at Burlington Hospital ER and ICU, and Aurora at Home Hospice.

Services for Bob will be held Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 5 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Sunday, March 25, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments