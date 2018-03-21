In-depth coverage of the closing of one of Burlington’s few fine dining establishments, plans for a school referendum survey that will focus on how much taxpayers are willing to pay and a profile of the late Dr. Robert Wheaton are among the stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

SURVEY SAYS: Instead of inundating district residents with information and options for repair or replacement of school facilities, Burlington Area School District officials on Monday agreed to pursue a slimmed down survey that focuses on tax tolerance.

B.J. WENTKER'S CLOSES: A location in one of Burlington's best-known buildings and a reputation for fine dining were not enough to prevent the closure of B.J. Wentker's restaurant this week. The operators of the restaurant in the historic triangle tavern at 230 Milwaukee Ave. announced the decision midday Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page with a post that stated in red letters: "We are permanently closed."

DR. WHEATON DIES: Dr. Robert Wheaton was a quintessential community physician, according to his son. Wheaton, who maintained a general practice in Burlington for 41 years, died Sunday at the age of 88. He was two months shy of his 89th birthday.

CIVICS LESSON: All eyes were on local high schools March 14 at 10 a.m. National Walkout Day, which honored the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school, ignited a movement among area schools, where local students took 17 minutes, and sometimes longer, to honor the 17 victims. What was intended as a remembrance for the victims also touched on political topics, as gun control laws and Second Amendment rights were addressed.

All eyes were on local high schools March 14 at 10 a.m. National Walkout Day, which honored the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school, ignited a movement among area schools, where local students took 17 minutes, and sometimes longer, to honor the 17 victims. What was intended as a remembrance for the victims also touched on political topics, as gun control laws and Second Amendment rights were addressed. CREAM OF THE CROP: The best of the area’s winter sports athletes were honored with appointments to all-conference teams.

