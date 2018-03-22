Daniel Giebel, 71, of Burlington peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1946, to Daniel and Geraldine (nee Hummel) Giebel in Burlington. His early life was spent in Pell Lake and he attended Badger High School, Lake Geneva. On August 31, 1974, he was united in marriage to Monica Spirala in Caldwell. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington. He was employed at Webster Electric-Sta Rite, later known as Danfoss, for 28 years as a machinist.

Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, camping all over the state of Wisconsin and fishing. He loved gathering with his friends and family. He especially liked spending time in his “Man Cave” watching Packer Games.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Monica; children, Daniel (Marie) Giebel and Gregory (April) Giebel; and grandchildren, Savanah, Gemma, Kenneth and Evelyn. He is further survived by his siblings, Mary (Roger) Heiligenthal of Anchorage, Alaska, Susan (Vincent) Papelka of Spring Grove, Ill. and Guy (Michelle) Giebel of Pell Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Sanders.

The family has suggested memorials be made to Wisconsin Humane Society or Country Humane Society.

Daniel’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Haider, Katrina Goetzke and Aurora Home Hospice for their care and compassion.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments