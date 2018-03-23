Olivia Rash gets her first taste of Easter March 17 while participating in the annual egg hunt hosted by the DRIVEN student leadership group at Burlington High School. Olivia was joined by her parents and hundreds of other children from throughout the area for the event, which featured 14,000 colorful, candy-filled eggs. For more photos from the even, see the March 22 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

