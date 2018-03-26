Students partner with local businesses to learn about energy, health

Students from Dyer Intermediate School on Thursday combined lessons in wellness, energy efficiency and business savvy at their annual Energy Expo and Health Fair.

During the event, students in grades 4 through 6 acted as representatives of 13 local businesses.

The companies trained the students to be their experts and make demonstrations on their behalf, according to a news release issued by the Burlington Area School District.

Topics ranged from reading energy meters and energy efficiency to recycling and LED lighting.

The event drew more than 500 parents, company representatives and fellow students to visit the hands-on-displays to hear presentations.

“Students gain knowledge in several disciplines through this event,” said teacher Dan Powers, coordinator of the event. “When students are trained and can present the concepts, the learning becomes very real to them. Students respond well to hearing from their peers and receive information differently than they would from an adult.”

The first Energy Expo took place in 2009 to educate students about recycling, according to Powers. New this year was an opportunity for students to go outside to see vehicles from the City of Burlington Fire Department. The activities are intended to expose students to a variety of careers.

Last year the health fair option was added. The health fair will offered free blood pressure and blood screenings. Attendees will also have a chance to learn about strokes, lung disease, and diabetes.

Among the companies participating were Nestle Foods, ASDA, Aurora Community Outreach, Grainger Industrial Supply, Green Light E Recycling, The Hull Farm, Kwik Trip, Lavelle Industry, Midwest Forman, Pellet America, Poltermann Farm, Square One Heating, and Waste Management.

“Every year the presenting companies have been very impressed with our students’ ability to learn the information and then articulately present it the night of our Expo,” Powers said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments