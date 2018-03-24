A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 21 for an Illinois man charged with trying to have sex with a woman against her will in Burlington.

Raymond Hernandez, 52, of Oswego, Ill., was charged March 12 in Racine County Circuit Court with attempted third-degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez and his girlfriend were at a woman’s house on Wisconsin Street in Burlington at about 11:40 p.m. March 11 when Hernandez’s girlfriend became upset that Hernandez was calling the woman “sexy” and left the residence.

After his girlfriend left, Hernandez approached the woman while she was sitting on her bed and tried to take her shirt and pants off of her, according to the complaint. The woman punched Hernandez in the face and yelled out to neighbors to call 911, according to the complaint.

Hernandez told police the woman had come on to him and “wanted to get f—ed,” according to the complaint. When he was being arrested, Hernandez refused to provide his correct name and date of birth to police, according to the complaint.

For more local court news see the March 22 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

