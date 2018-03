Union Grove Elementary School students (from left) Courtney Fitzgerald, Mallory Woodworth, Olivia McClelland and Makayla Mackiewicz enjoy the school’s Glow Night earlier this month. Fifth through eighth grade students at the school played games and danced under black lights and disco balls during the event sponsored by the school’s student council.

