A gas station and convenience store proposed on a high-profile parcel in Rochester has been given the green light to proceed. The decision comes after a months-long review process.

Late last fall, village officials began reviewing the future of a 2.3-acre parcel near highways 36 and 20 after Casey’s expressed interest in opening a store at 2728 Beck Drive. Casey’s has been opening or proposing stores throughout the Southern Lakes area at a rapid clip.

The first step in the village’s review entailed rezoning the property from a residential to commercial designation. When that process was completed, officials began reviewing Casey’s operation plans for the parcel.

Zoning Administrator Jonathan Schattner discussed the status of Casey’s plans during his routine report to the Village Board at a meeting March 12. The Plan Commission gave final approval to the request early this month.

“Lighting and (stormwater) drainage are still the largest concerns at the moment,” Schattner said in his report to elected officials.

In addition to the Rochester Plan Commission and Village Board, several entities or officials weighed in on Casey’s plans, including the Rochester fire chief, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Western Racine County Sanitary District.

During his report, Schattner also reported commissioners gave the go-ahead to a longtime staple in the community – the seasonal fireworks tent that has been a mainstay in the parking lot of Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive, in the weeks leading up to Independence Day.

Commissioners at last week’s meeting granted American Fireworks and Novelties a temporary use permit, which spans one month. Organizers can begin installing the outdoor tent structure June 11 and must have it taken down by July 11, based on terms of the agreement.

“They’ve been good neighbors to us,” Schattner said of the company’s history with the village. “There haven’t been any complaints.”

