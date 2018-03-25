By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Plans for a Casey’s General Store in Union Grove along Highway 11 have hit snags from state authorities, but village officials in recent weeks revealed the company is still interested in operating a store within the community.

At a Village Board meeting March 12, Trustee Jan Winget and Village Administrator Mark Janiuk gave a report on what transpired at a Plan Commission meeting the week prior.

Janiuk’s report included details of Casey’s, which has been eyeing a nearly 2-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Durand Avenue and 69th Drive. A maintained lawn, trees, farmland and gravel driveway currently occupies the site.

During the report, Janiuk indicated officials within the Wisconsin Department of Transportation denied Casey’s access to Highway 11, which is under the state’s auspices. Janiuk said Casey’s representatives are receptive to other options and are still discussing developing in the village.

Casey’s, which made its initial pitch to Union Grove officials in November, is entering the Southern Lakes region at a rapid clip. Multiple locations are planned in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

The Plan Commission report also included a review of the dos and don’ts of the so-called little libraries that have been dotting residential corridors across the U.S.

In Union Grove, Janiuk said little libraries are permissible, so long as they are installed on private property. He said they are not permissible on any municipal land.

Also this week, the Union Grove Village Board:

Approved a 2-lot certified survey map for land on the southeast corner of York Street and 13th Avenue, which is expected to undergo development at an unspecified point in the future.

As noted in the CSM, one lot encompasses 2.75 acres; the other is 1 acre. According to village documents, a proposed use for at least one of the two developments could emerge in the near future.

The Village Board gave its approval after reviewing a number of specific details for the parcel, including a comb-through of public utilities in the area and engineering data.

Went into closed session with members of the Plan Commission and Community Development Authority to discuss the acquisition of property at 710 Mill Ave., 1007 State St., 1016 State St., and 1020 State St. The possible purchase is tied to the village’s tax-incremental financing district No. 5.

Specifics surrounding the property purchases have not been shared publicly at this time. The board did not take any action on the possible acquisition after reconvening into open session at this week’s meeting.

Named Patrick Brinkman an election inspector for a nearly two-year term, running through late 2019.

Heard a report from members of the village’s Recreation and Welfare Committee, which met March 8.

Issues discussed at the recent meeting included the search for a new recreation director. Panelists reviewed a potential job description and looked at possible cost savings options in the road ahead.

According to the report document, several committee members inquired if the village should approach officials in the towns of Dover, Paris and Raymond about pooling resources for the position in the future.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments