David W. Farnsworth, 59, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

He was born in Racine on Feb. 15, 1959, to Wayne and Gloria (nee Kopecky) Farnsworth. He spent his early life in Racine where he graduated from Park High School. He furthered his education at Gateway Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Design and Community College of the Air Force where he earned an Associate Degree in Avionics Systems. He served in the Air Force, retiring after 24 years.

On Nov. 7, 2009, he was united in marriage to Pat Olp. They made their home in Burlington. After retiring from the Air Force, Dave worked for Caterpiller as a Technical Writer/Illustrator. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the Upper Peninsula fishing, going hiking in Burlington and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Dave is survived by his wife, Pat; mother, Gloria Chizek; children, Jason (Elizabeth) Farnsworth and Ashley Farnsworth; grandchildren, Olivia and baby on the way, and Lucy Farnsworth, and Alex and Angela Moore. He is also survived by his siblings, Kim (Brian) Kent, William L. Farnsworth and Wayne “Al” Fransworth. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Vince Lombardi Cancer Center or a Veteran’s organization of your choice.

A special thank goes out to Dr. Haider and his staff for the wonderful care they provided during Dave’s illness.

Services for Dave will be held Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington, with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 28 from 5 to 6:45 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

