Judith K. Oldenburg, 78, of Burlington, passed away March 13, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.

She was born in Shenandoah, Iowa on July 19, 1939, to Harry and Juanita (nee Hunt) Solon. She spent her early life in California where she graduated from high school.

On Feb. 11, 1961, in Inglewood, Calif., she was united in marriage to James Henry Oldenburg. They moved to Burlington in 1977 and wintered in Mesa, Ariz. for the past 14 years. Judy was a homemaker and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She had a way of lighting up a room whenever she walked in. She had a zeal for life, whether it was a competitive game of Euchre, Yahtzee or Bingo; or if she was cooking homemade pizza, she did everything with gusto. Judy loved her time spent living in Spain for 18 months in the early 1970s. She also had an extreme love of traveling, spending three summers in Alaska fishing and taking dozens of trips around the world. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, David Oldenburg of Mesa, Ariz. and Rick (Shary) Oldenburg of Murrieta, Calif.; grandchildren, Rachel (Jake Martin) Oldenburg, Samantha Oldenburg, Zachary Oldenburg, Blake (Valerie) Oldenburg and Danielle Oldenburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patricia.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the Banner Hospital stroke ward nurses and staff for their wonderful care.

Services for Judith will Monday, April 2, 2018 at 12 Noon at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 2 at the church from 10 to 11:45 a.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments