Kermit “Ken” J. Beaudry, age 70, of Waterford, passed away on March 12, 2018, with his family by his side.

Ken attended Custer High School and later enlisted in the army where he earned the rank of Specialists E4 as a Combat Engineer. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned home to Wisconsin. He began working at Harley-Davidson Motor Co. that turned into a forty-year journey. While at Harley he met his wife, Constance. Ken was proud of his involvement in the “Buy American Ride” to Madison. An avid all-seasons hunter, he also loved riding his motorcycles and collecting classic cars. Ken was a member of the Lyons Club and was a past president of the Tichigan Chapter.

A family man, he leaves behind Constance, his wife of 36 years; two children, Amy and Katie (Kenneth Wall); five grandchildren, Maddox and Jaxon (twins), Nicholas, Makayla and Madilyn; his mother, Norma; two sisters, Breeze-Ann (Jim Werner) and Beverly Johnson; two brothers, Michael and Paul (Dee); other relatives, many friends and beloved pets whom his life touched.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul; brother, Robert; and brother-in-law, Dave Johnson.

A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Tichigan Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd., Waterford. A Military Honor Guard will be at 1 p.m.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

