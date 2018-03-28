Burlington voters go to the polls Tuesday and have races to decide for School Board, City Council and Town Board.

Previews of each contested race along with interviews of the candidates can be found in this week’s edition of the Standard Press.

Whether it’s the shaping of a new referendum in school district, how to handle future growth in the city or how to control annexation losses in the township, the candidates share their views with readers.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BIG IDEAS: Wendy Lynch, the operator of Mercantile Hall and Bon Bon Belle Bridal shop, wants to change the dynamic of downtown Burlington and bring in a higher level of talent than the city of just over 10,000 would otherwise see. She envisions concerts, a speaker series and regular events such as farm-to-table dinners.

SURVEY SET: Burlington Area School District officials agreed on the wording of a survey that will be sent to residents in an attempt to glean opinions that will be used to prepare a referendum to address the district’s building needs.

ARSON ALLEGED: A Burlington man who told a friend he “wanted to die by fire” has been charged with arson and reckless endangerment following an incident at a residence in the City of Burlington Monday.

ON TO STATE: Thirty Burlington High School music students qualified to participate in the Wisconsin School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Music Festival with their performances at the district meet.

LIKE A FAMILY: Owners of local group homes say their operations are more than just businesses – they’re like a second family for many of their residents.

DIAMOND PREVIEW: Area high school baseball and softball teams open the season and we’ve got all the previews for you.

