Operator aims to make Mercantile Hall a center of attraction

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Wendy Lynch’s bustling business plan for Mercantile Hall at 425 N. Pine St., Burlington, could bring in more excitement after the city’s Common Council unanimously approved her petition seeking a Class B combination reserve liquor license at last week’s meeting.

Lynch, the operator of Mercantile Hall and Bon Bon Belle Bridal shop, told the council she wants to change the dynamic of the downtown area and bring in a higher level of talent than the city of just over 10,000 would otherwise see.

“We want to have a speaker and concert series, have some cultural events, and things that provide an opportunity to bring energetic entertainment,” she said.

According to the plan she submitted to the council, examples of musical talent are Khalid, Pentatonix and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Additionally, Lynch looks to bolster the area business community by hosting organized events and activities, with her staff conducting marketing and public relations campaigns throughout the area.

A Pine Street Farm to Table Dinner is one event she envisions, which involves one long table stretching length of the Pine Street strip between Jefferson and Chestnut streets.

To increase involvement, her staff plans to encourage local farmers to work with downtown restaurants for the event. Other establishments can participate by keeping the doors open after dinner for shopping opportunities.

Participants at the table can then visit Mercantile Hall, where they can listen to live music and savor items from the pop up brewery.

Other event ideas promoted by Lynch include First Thursdays, a Food Truck Festival and a Tall Tales Music Festival After Party.

“What we want is to give back to the community and help orchestrate and organize,” Lynch said.

To read the full story, see the March 29 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments