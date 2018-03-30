Wife, mother to compete in national pageant in Florida

By Vicky Wedig

Editor

A wife and mother of three girls from Waterford won this year’s Mrs. Wisconsin title.

Michelle Weisheim, who competed in the state pageant for the fourth year, was awarded the crown and banner and will compete in the Mrs. United States pageant in Orlando, Fla., this summer.

Michelle and her husband, Bob, have made a conscious decision to make community service a priority in their family of five. The Weisheims make serving others and influencing the Racine community part of their schedule each week.

“Winning the title is not just a goal for me, it’s a goal for my entire family,” Weisheim said. “My husband and I have tried to teach our girls the importance of never giving up of your dreams. You set a goal for yourself and you work hard to achieve it. That is what I am doing –leading by example to show my three girls that hard work, determination, and perseverance pay off.”

Weisheim was among seven women who competed in the pageant March 10 at The Northwoods Center in Eagle River. First runner-up was Karlee Horlacher, of Mukwonago, and second runner-up was Kim Galske, of Fond du Lac. As Mrs. Wisconsin, Weisheim will represent Wisconsin throughout the year.

Pick up a copy of the March 30 Waterford Post to read the full story.

