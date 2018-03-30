New aquatic center to host preview

The Burlington Community Pool Board is offering area residents a chance to be among the first in to get a sneak peek at the new Burlington Community Aquatic Center.

The volunteer board will host a “Sneak a Peek” fundraising event on May 12 from 6 to 10 p.m., at the aquatic center, 394 Amanda St.

Attendees will get to preview the City of Burlington’s new aquatic center featuring beach-like zero-depth entry, a water playground, slides, a climbing wall and a current channel for water walking or lazy river floating.

In addition to seeing the new facility up close, those who attend will have a chance to participate in a beer tasting hosted by Great Lakes Brewing Company, listen to music by DJ Feed Me and enjoy treats from a dessert bar.

Food from the Los Agaves Mexican food truck will also be available for purchase.

Silent and live auctions will raise funds for the pool’s maintenance fund. All funds raised will be matched by a benefactor up to $40,000. Funds raised will help keep the costs of maintenance and upgrades off local property tax rolls, according to board members.

Information on pool memberships and swimming lessons will also be available.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person.

The Pool Board is also seeking sponsors for the event as well as donations for the silent and live auctions. Various sponsorship levels are available and include tickets to the event and permanent recognition at the aquatic center and/or recognition at the party and on the aquatic center website.

Those interested in sponsorships or donating items for the auctions should call Jennifer Grandi at 262-492-0100 or email burlingtonpool@gmail.com

