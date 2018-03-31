Burlington voters will go to the polls Tuesday to determine their representatives for seats on the City Council, Town Board and School Board.

The race for two seats on the Burlington Area School District Board of Education has garnered significant interest as voters have a chance to determine the members who will be on the board when it decides the type of referendum to pose to residents in the November election.

Four candidates – one write-in and three whose names appear on the ballot – are vying for the seats, which carry three-year terms.

The candidates in alphabetical order by last name are write-in Laura Freeburn, two-term incumbent Phil Ketterhagen, Eileen Mirsberger, and Taylor Wishau, who has previously served on the School Board.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will be awarded the seats. Those who plan to vote for Freeburn must write her name on the ballot in the space provided in order for their votes to be counted.

City of Burlington

Voters in the 1st and 2nd Aldermanic Districts will elect new representatives on Tuesday.

1st district residents will choose between Randy Canales, 57, 817 Uhen Ct., and Theresa Meyer, 50, 2224 Ravenswood Rd. Both are making their first run for elected office. The seat carries a two-year term.

The district encompasses the northeastern quadrant of the city – primarily the area north of Bushnell Road and east of Milwaukee Avenue.

The election for a Burlington City Council seat in the 2nd Aldermanic District pits Ryan Heft, 27, 133 Duane St., and Sara Spencer, 38, 241 Henry St.

Both are seeking their first elected office in Tuesday’s election.

The 2nd District encompasses the southeast quadrant of the city in the area bordered by the Fox River on the east and by McHenry Street and Milwaukee Avenue on the west.

Town of Burlington

The path the Town of Burlington must take to preserve its rural identity and relatively low tax burden is at the heart of Tuesday’s election for the Town Board’s Supervisor No. 3 position.

The race to replace Joan Boehm, who did not seek another term, features former Town Chairwoman Barb Ruud, 75, and political newcomer Russ Egan, 59.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Interviews will all the candidates in the contested local races can be found in the March 29 edition of the Burlington Standard Press, which is available at local retail outlets.

Statewide races

Two big items should also pique voters’ interest statewide.

Topping the list is the race for state Supreme Court justice between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet of Whitefish Bay and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock of Reedsburg – Madison attorney Tim Burns of Middleton was eliminated in the Feb. 20 primary.

They are seeking to replace Michael Gableman for a 10-year term on a high court controlled 5-2 by conservative-leaning justices.

The race has become politically motivated although the election officially is nonpartisan.

Groups associated with the Democratic Party have supported Dallet, while those associated with the Republican Party have leaned toward Screnock.

Also, there is a referendum question on the ballot about whether or not to abolish the position of state treasurer, thus changing articles in the state constitution. It reads:

At the April 3 spring election, voters will be asked to vote on the question, “Shall sections 1 and 3 of article VI and sections 7 and 8 of article X of the constitution be amended, and section 17 of article XIV of the constitution be created, to eliminate the office of state treasurer from the constitution and to replace the state treasurer with the lieutenant governor as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands?”

Southern Lakes area residents must show an acceptable photo ID to vote at their respective polling places or to cast an in-person absentee ballot at their municipal clerk’s office.

People can get a free state ID card from the Division of Motor Vehicles if they do not have a Wisconsin driver’s license.

