By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Earlier this month, three local high school bowling teams finished their seasons at the state tournament.

The Burlington High School boys and girls team, along with the Wilmot Co-Ed varsity squad, which all compete at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, battled in the Division 2 state tournament March 3 in Wausau at Weston Lanes.

The teams each bowled 15 Baker games.

The BHS girls had a series of 2,109 and finished 7th out of 13 teams. The BHS boys shot 2469 and finished 15th out of 25 teams.

As a co-ed squad, Wilmot competed in the same division as the BHS boys. Wilmot shot 2776 and was tied for third place going into the second round of qualifying. They bowled a two-game match against Peshtigo and ultimately lost, 365-311, finishing in fourth place.

Wilmot seniors Abigail Clark and Zach Sasser both also qualified for the singles portion of the tournament. Clark struggled and missed the cut, but Sasser qualified fifth overall and advanced to the live-stream finals on Sunday. Zach lost his opening match 222-290 and finished fifth overall for the singles portion.

“We are extremely proud of the kids,” said Towne & Country General Manager Theresa Riemer. “High school bowling is a long season. They start practicing in October, matches don’t begin until December and they wrap up in March.”

“It was successful because the kids are willing to put the time and effort into what is asked of them from the coaches. Our coaches are all volunteers. The kids learn to work together as a team, encouraging each other. High school bowling embodies the true team atmosphere.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments