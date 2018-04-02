Joshua Wade Jurgensen, 34, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2018, in his home in Burlington. He was born Aug. 7, 1983, in West Allis to Richard and Dawn (nee Hermanson) Jurgensen. His family moved to Waterford where he graduated high school and then he served in the United States Army. After being injured during his service, he returned home to his family. Joshua was a music lover, gamer, and artist. A wonderful father, son, brother, and grandson to his family, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Survived by his loving parents, Richard and Dawn Jurgensen; brothers, Marc and Michael (Robin); son, Jace; and the Wroblewski family; grandmothers, Gloria (nee Baas) Hermanson and Christine (nee Nowicki) Jurgensen; and niece, Cecelia Crouch. He is further survived by many other supportive family and friends.

Joshua was preceded in death by grandfathers, Larry Hermanson and Fritz Jurgensen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 6525 North Milwaukee Avenue (Hwy 36) in Wind Lake. Services will begin at 6 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the family.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

