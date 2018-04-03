Noak A. Anderson, 21, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 2, 2018.

Noak was born Aug. 12, 1996, to Nyle and Tracy (nee Roberts) Anderson in Burlington. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. Following graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Noak was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, enjoyed all aspects of computers, science and math, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Nyle and Tracy; sister, Amelia Anderson; grandparents, Dennis and Sharon Roberts and Lorraine Anderson; aunts and uncles, Rhys (Sheila) Anderson, Jeff (Becky) Roberts, Wendy (Patrick) Savaske; and other many cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Noel Anderson.

Services for Noak will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. John Brink officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Saturday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

