By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Haleigh Reindl won two events and helped the Waterford Union High School girls track team to a 10th-place finish March 16 in the Lake Michigan Invite at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The meet marked the opening of the Wolverines’ season. Waterford’s competed Wednesday at New Berlin West and will compete Saturday in an invitational at Racine Case.

“It’s extremely exciting to see these ladies running this fast so early on,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “Senior Haleigh Reindl kicked off her senior season by winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.89, a time that is almost four seconds faster than where she was at last year at this point.”

Reindl also raced with Kelsey Radobicky, Jayda Obluck and Katelyn Puetz on the Waterford’s first-place 4×800 relay (9:56.36).

Olivia Busch, Obluck, Ellie Werner and Reindl finished sixth in the 4×400 relay (4:24.02) and Emma Karpinski, Miranda Meyers, Katie Rohner and Lauren Muffick finished seventh in the 4×200 relay (1:54.23).

Miranda Meyers finished seventh in the high jump with an effort of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Obluck finished eighth in the 1,600 (5:28.45) and Busch finished eighth in the triple Jump with an effort of 32 feet, 9 ½ inches.

Sittig said 37 teams from Wisconsin and Illinois competed in the Lake Michigan Invite, and 26 of those teams scored points.

“Placing among the top 10 teams at a huge meet like this really sets the tone for what we are looking to accomplish this season,” Sittig said. “It was a great night.”

