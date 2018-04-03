Robert Jeanquart, 81, of Bradenton, Fla., went home to the Lord on March 30, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 13, 1936, to Wilford and Laura (Gilson) Jeanquart in Algoma. He grew up in Door County on the family dairy farm.

Robert served as a Marine and was in the Korean War. He was married to the love of his life, Janet (nee Brandt), for 60 years. He worked in the Sturgeon Bay shipyard, Police Department, Drott Travel Lifts, JI Case Corp, and was self-employed for many years. He was a life-long Green Bay Packer fan.

He is survived by wife, Janet; daughters, Crystal (David) Byle, Bridget (Dan) Nelson, and Joan (Bob) Oats, six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Madonna Sohr and Marie Sekela; sister-in-law, Barbara Jeanquart; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Magdaline and Mary; and his brothers, Wilfred and Anthony.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 1st St, Waterford on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Waterford.

