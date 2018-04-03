Two-term incumbent Philip Ketterhagen was returned to the Burlington Area School District Board of Education Tuesday as the top vote-getter in a four-candidate race for two open seats, according to unofficial results.

Ketterhagen will be joined on the board by Taylor Wishau, who served a single term several years ago.

The two, who ran on a similar platform of fiscal conservatism, garnered 2,336 and 1,991 votes, respectively.

They prevailed over newcomers Eileen Mirsberger (1,866 votes) and Laura Freeburn, who launched a write-in campaign in February. The exact vote total for Freeburn was unavailable Tuesday night, but it appeared to be in the range of 800 votes.

Here’s a look at some of the other races in the area (all vote totals are unofficial):

City of Burlington

Alderman – District 1: Retired Air Force Veteran Theresa Meyer prevailed over insurance professional Randy Canales, 214 to 159.

Alderman – District 2: Local school administrator Ryan Heft won a close race over municipal court clerk Sara Spencer, 237 to 226.

Town of Burlington

In the town’s only contested race for the Board Supervisor No. 3 seat, former Town Chairman Barb Ruud won a relatively tight race over newcomer Russell Egan, 510 to 491.

Town of Waterford

Teri Jendusa Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski came out on top of a four-person race for two Town Board seats. Jendusa Nicolai was the top vote-getter with 694 followed by Szeklinski (611), Jan Alvey (503) and Dave Hendrix (437).

Village of Union Grove

Ryan Johnson won the Village Board Trustee No. 6 seat with 381 votes to 228 votes for Michael Younglove.

