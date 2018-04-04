While election news dominates this week’s coverage, Thursday’s edition of the Standard Press includes a story about the resignation of School Board President Jim Bousman, who along with his wife was injured in a car crash during a recent vacation to Ireland.

Bousman, who remains in Ireland with his wife, has stepped away to focus on the challenge he and his family face.

You’ll also read about school district voters favoring fiscal conservatives in Tuesday election and how a former Burlington Town Board chairman won a supervisor seat with a platform of protecting the township’s borders.

Copies of the Standard Press will be available at local retail outlets and in the mailboxes of subscribers on Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

LAWSUIT SETTLED: The City of Burlington will receive a $100,000 settlement from its former trash and recycling collection contractor as part of an out-of-court settlement approved by the Common Council March 20. The city sued Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Midwest – formerly known as Veolia – in October 2015 contending the contractor billed too much for trash and recycling services for city residences.

WHAT’S IN A WALL: Is the crumbling Lewis Street wall a utilitarian or aesthetic challenge for City of Burlington officials and residents? That is the question the Common Council was poised to wrestle with at Wednesday’s meeting. Based on discussion at the March 20 Committee of the Whole meeting, not all aldermen agreed on the best solution prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

CLASSROOMS DAMAGED: School Board members on Monday got a firsthand look at damage to Karcher Middle School from a leaking steam pipe. Soon after the leak was discovered in December mold began to set in, causing school district officials to close off some of the rooms, which were subsequently torn apart to see the extent of the damage.

SOCCER PREVIEW: A model of consistency, the Burlington varsity girls soccer team took a major leap in 2017. The monumental leap in performance has a chance to be duplicated and perhaps surpassed this season, as goalie Cora Anderson, SLC player of the year Morgan McCourt and first team all-conference midfielder Jessa Burling form a potent head of the Burlington soccer team that’s poised for an elusive trip to the state soccer tournament.

