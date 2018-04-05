Bousman and his wife were injured while visiting Ireland

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Burlington Area School District Board of Education President Jim Bousman resigned his position Monday after he and his wife were injured in an auto accident while visiting Ireland last month.

Bousman made the announcement Monday in a letter read by Vice President Barry Schmaling at the district’s Curriculum Committee meeting.

After wishing the board well, Bousman made his statement to resign as president to focus on “priorities and challenges” in his life due to the accident.

In the letter, addressed from the Mater University Hospital-Spinal Institute in Dublin, Ireland, Bousman shared his passion for the School Board, the impact he believes he and his colleagues have made, along with a hope for the future of decisions yet to be made.

“To the community, I would like to offer heartfelt thanks on behalf of Kathy and I for the outpouring of support, kind thoughts and prayers we’ve received since our accident here in Ireland.”

Bousman wrote that he is glad to have brought credibility back to the board. He noted the “unprecedented advancements” that have recently been made, hoping that the board can continue the progress into the future.

To read the full story and learn the procedures under which the School Board will fill Bousman’s vacant seat, see Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

