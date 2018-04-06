Dogs, owners to walk for cancer survivors

The American Cancer Society’s fourth annual Bark for Life fund-raising event will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. April 22 at Waterford union High School.

The event aims to honor the contributions of pets and the comfort and companionship they give cancer survivors. The event is sponsored by Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Fox Valley Veterinary Service and the Animal Hospital of Union Grove.

Waterford Bark for Life has raised nearly $30,000 for cancer research in the past three years. The event will be in the high school football field concession area.

It features a half-mile noncompetitive walk for people and their canine friends to smile, make new friends and help the American Cancer Society. People can participate with or without a dog, and everyone is welcome to the event.

The committee is looking for dogs and their owners to participate, vendors and donations for raffle baskets. Registration is $10 on site or $5 in advance by visiting www.relayforlife.org/barkwaterfordwi. More information can be obtained by contacting Nancy Smith at nsmith@waterforduhs.k12.wi.us.

Funds raised through Bark for Life of Waterford support the American Cancer Society’s comprehensive cancer-fighting mission.

To read the full story and see an addition photo pick up the April 6 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments