By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Behind-the-scenes planning on next year’s long-discussed reconstruction of highways 83 and 20 in the Village of Waterford is near the end of the road.

Village officials continue to work with the state Department of Transportation on several granular details, including the appearance of the bridge going over the Fox River.

While the DOT is spearheading most of the project linked to the pair of state highways, village officials are also offering input. State officials had asked the village about design and decorative elements for the bridge.

Architectural elements include railings, brick patterns and decision-making on painting the structure. At a meeting March 26, the board voted to move forward with painting the bridge as a beautification measure and tie it into an ancillary public art project.

In a memo, Scott Reay, bridge maintenance engineer with the DOT, shared comparable bridges the state has designed in recent years. Some have decayed over time, and municipalities have been faced with allocating additional dollars for maintenance and upkeep.

“If paint is desired, avoid shapes with circles and areas that are difficult to coat properly and trap water,” Reay wrote in the memo.

More discussion concerning next year’s work along highways 83 and 20 will continue to bubble up to the surface in the months ahead.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the April 6 Waterford Post.

