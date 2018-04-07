By Mike Ramczyk

Coming off an average season, longtime Burlington boys tennis coach Ken Savaglia is hoping for a few more wins this spring.

If the Demons are going to sniff anywhere near the top of the SLC, senior leaders Jacob Ludwig and Andrew Zeman will be instrumental in the team’s success.

Ludwig returns for this fourth year at No. 1 singles, a run that culminated with his first state tournament appearance in 2017.

“We think he can make some big moves this year,” said Savaglia, now in his 22nd season.

Ludwig, a powerful lefty, is joined by Zeman, who teamed with junior Malik Tiedt to land fourth place in conference last year, as the team’s senior leaders.

At 8-8 overall and 3-4 in the SLC a year ago, Burlington will also lean on sophomores Quinn Adamek and Leo Puntillo, both of whom saw time on varsity last season.

Savaglia said the team is ready for a winning record after building up a deep program.

“Over the years, we have built the depth up with 32 expected to come out this year, and we have some players that are playing in the offseason so hopefully that will pay off.”

Savaglia noted the offseason improvement of Ludwig and Zeman, and he lauded the athleticism of Tiedt, who is a year-round volleyball player.

“We’ll see if we can use some of that athletic mojo to help us,” Savaglia said.

Savaglia said it’s still early to determine the seven flights, but he expects his upperclassmen to be open to switching spots and trying different combinations of players throughout the season if needed.

Savaglia said the Demons have a chance to surprise some teams in the SLC.

“My 1 singles and 1 doubles are locked in, it’s just a matter of where the other pieces fit. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do and getting the season started,” Savaglia added.

Schedule

(HOME MEETS)

April – 12: ELKHORN. 13-14: at Waukesha South Invite. 17: DELAVAN-DARIEN. 19: at Badger. 21: at Muskego Invite. 24: WHITNALL. 26: UNION GROVE. May – 1: at Wilmot. 3: at Waterford. 5: Racine County tourney at Case. 7: WESTOSHA CENTRAL. 10, 12: SLC meet at Wilmot, Westosha. 15: at East Troy. 18-19: Brookfield Central Invite.

