Major overhaul: Lady Toppers must replace six seniors

By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

For the Catholic Central girls soccer team, last year’s newbies are this year’s seasoned veterans.

The Lady Toppers lost six graduating seniors after last season, and this season have added six new players, three of whom have previous soccer experience.

Head Coach Victor Jabrial said that in the offseason, “we did work with the new players from last year, and they are helping the new players this year.”

Juniors Emma and Elizabeth Klein, Rachel Czerwinski and Miriam Ward are the key returners to the squad, hoping to bring the newcomers up to speed and build off last season.

Freshmen Sammie Seib and Grace and Emma Antlfinger and sophomores Sarah Naber, Yas Lagunas and Rhiannon Melton are those newcomers.

Jabrial will see what their strengths are and try to apply them appropriately to the collective team effort.

“We will make the new players a good addition to our team,” he said.

With 16 players in the program, Jabrial along with assistant coach Bob Klein look to improve upon last year’s 2-8-1 record.

The team’s first test will be Monday, April 9 against Kenosha St. Joseph.

More Topper action

The girls Catholic Central softball team had games on April 5 and 6 cancelled due to inclement weather.

