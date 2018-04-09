Lauretta H. Mack, 89, of Burlington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her friends, on Wednesday, Apr. 4, 2018, at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital.

She was born Oct. 1, 1928, to Fredrick and Margaret (nee Roberts) Hoffman in Chicago. She was lived in Chicago until moving to Wilmot at the age of 17. On Nov. 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Frank P. Mack, Jr. at Wilmot Methodist Church. Frank passed away Feb. 23, 2001. Following their marriage, they resided in Wilmot before moving to Burlington in 1978. Lauretta was mainly a stay at home mom with her family, but took on part time jobs; such as a phone operator in Wilmot, she worked at Gander Mountain when it first opened, and she was also employed at Pickard China in Antioch. Lauretta was a member of Faith Chapel.

She enjoyed sewing, her bible studies and teaching Sunday School, which she had done for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Lauretta is survived by her children, Peter F. Mack, Margaret (Gary) Aull and Janet (Dirk) Otte; grandchildren, Christina Feest, Daniel Aull, Gary Otte and Malorie King; great-grandson, Mason King and her dear friend Holly. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Lauretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister and a brother.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the Burlington Rescue Squad.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Holly for always being there for Lauretta, the Hospice nurses and to the Burlington Rescue Squad for all their care and compassion.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

