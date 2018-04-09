Barbara A. Zusan, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018, at Aurora Lakeland Hospital-Elkhorn. She was born Nov. 25, 1952, to William and Patricia (nee Trimberger) Zusan in Burlington. Her early life was spent in Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School, Burlington High School and then received her Associates Degree in Fashion Merchandising from Gateway Technical School in Kenosha. Barbara was an excellent seamstress. She made her own clothes and could sew anything for anyone. She was an avid reader and enjoyed various types of books.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Greg (Debbie) Zusan, Mark (Christine) Zusan and Kathleen (Robert) McGregor; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Charles Catholic Church and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Barbara’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Aurora Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn especially Dr. E. and his super staff for all their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Apr. 10 from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments