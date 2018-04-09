Betty J. Hobl, 73, passed away peacefully on Apr. 2, 2018.

Betty loved her family very much, especially the joy she experienced when she was with her grandchildren. She had many close friends. She cherished the simple things in life and would always put other people before herself. Betty was always happiest when others were happy. Everyone will miss her immensely.

Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Fred; children, Krista (Ryan) Krauter and Dan (Jenny) Hobl; grandchildren, Colin, Chase, Karsen, Sydney and Luc; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esker and Helen McCown; and brother, Harlan, Warren and Wayne McCown.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, Apr. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha. Memorial Service will be at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Well-wishers can visit www.churchandchapel.com.

