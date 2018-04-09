Sandra S. Gonsky, 79, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

She was born in Burlington on July 31, 1938, to Clarance and Helen (nee Rubach) Bird. She was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area and graduated from Racine County Agricultural School.

On Nov. 12, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to Curtis R. Gonsky. They made their home in Dover Township where they raised their family, before moving to Burlington in 1990. Curtis preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2005.

Sandra worked for Browns Lake Sanitary District as the treasurer/office clerk. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, enjoyed doing various crafts, reading, shopping, gardening and vacationing. She especially enjoyed Sunday game day with guacamole and the grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Gonsky, Janet (David) Wenman and Eric (Lenette) Gonsky; and grandchildren, Hannah Gonsky, Ashlee Gonsky, Rachel Wenman, Amber Wenman and Jessica Stevens. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Lilly, KJ and Calvin DeMaio; and siblings, Virginia (Robert) Wollmer, David (Marluce) Bird, Tom (Mary) Bird, Carol (Mark) Steilein, Jon (Karen) Bird, Tim (Rozanne) Bird and Phil (Diana) Bird; and sisters-in-law, Laurel Caflisch, Sharon Gonsky and Melanie Studey. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Judith (John) Schwartz.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Services for Sandra will be held Friday, Apr. 13, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Friday, Apr. 13 from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Burial will be at United Presbyterian Cemetery on Saturday, Apr. 14 at 10 a.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments