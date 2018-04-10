Candidates sought for seat help by former board president

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The Burlington Area School District is accepting applications from residents interested in completing the term of School Board member Jim Bousman, who resigned last week while he and his wife recover from injuries suffered in a car crash in Ireland.

Applications will be accepted at the district office, 100 N. Kane St., Burlington, through 4 p.m. Friday.

After applications for the open position are closed, an interview process will be held at the School Board meeting on Monday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Current board members will then vote.

The candidate earning the majority vote will be sworn in with the other newly elected Board members on Monday, April 23, and will serve until the next School Board election in April 2019.

A full story on the process will appear in the April 12 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments