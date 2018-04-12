Project would be privately financed, according to organizer

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The Burlington High School Athletic Association on Monday floated a proposal for a privately funded athletic training facility that would be attached to the south side of Burlington High School.

The 48,000-square-foot conceptual plan provides room for wrestling mats, a fitness center, basketball courts and more.

Michael Deans, the athletic association treasurer, described the project to the Burlington Area School District’s Building and Grounds Committee Monday as “something unique (and) something that should be celebrated.”

The main objective of the presentation was to “ask for preliminary approval for fundraising to begin for…the Burlington Athletic training complex,” Deans said.

The proposed facility is similar in scope to the gymnasium addition included in the three-part referendum defeated by district voters in 2017. The major difference with this proposal is that it would be funded by donors and not taxpayers.

The committee passed a motion to support the project provided the group agrees to four conditions including naming rights, future improvements, status updates and deadlines.

