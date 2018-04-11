A proposal for a privately-funded athletic facility addition at Burlington High School and a story about how local emergency officials dealt with three drug overdoses – two of them fatal – in a five-day span top the news in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

• Firefighters from 26 area agencies mustered forces Saturday to battle a large grass fire in the Town of Burlington. Crews succeeded in protecting homes in the path of the blaze.

• City of Burlington police are investigating the circumstances that left to a 32-year-old man lying on West State Street with a severe head injury Tuesday morning.

• Catholic Central High School prepares for its upcoming presentation of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a musical romp through the Roaring ’20s that tackles some serious issues.

• Former teacher and Burlington resident Douglas Richmond is sentenced to three years in prison for having sex with a student.

• Burlington High School’s track and field coach is again focusing on athletics after helping his parents deal with devastating auto accident while traveling in Ireland.

• Area entrepreneurs are making a living selling second-hand goods.

