Sophia Wagner sings in the title role of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” during a recent rehearsal for the musical presented by Catholic Central High School. Performances are April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m.; April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., and April 29 at 2 p.m. All shows are at Topper Hall, 148 McHenry St., Burlington. Tickets are $12 and $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They are available online by visiting brownpapertickets.com and searching for Catholic Central. Online ticket sales for each show will end three hours prior to each performance. However, tickets may still be available for purchase at the door starting one hour before each show. See the April 12 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for a full story and additional photos from the production. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

