William D. Schwarz, age 66, of Boscobel, formerly of Union Grove and Wauzeka, passed away on Thursday March 29, 2018, at the Dycora Riverdale Manor in Muscoda. He was born on July 13, 1951, in Prairie du Chien to William and Evelyn (Pulda) Schwarz.

Wauzeka High School friends will remember Bill’s love of football and wrestling, which continued through his enjoyment of watching family members play sports. He also enjoyed professional football and baseball. More recently, Bill’s gaming skills showed when playing Dominoes. Family members recall Bill’s love of nature. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and simply driving around admiring the beauty of the land. He also appreciated a good read and watching westerns. The biggest joys in his life came from spending time with loved ones, especially the grandkids.

Bill is survived by his children, Jackie (James) Craig of Lakeville, Minn., and Michael (Leah) Schwarz of Appleton; grandchildren, Katharine and Preston Craig, and Landen and Reagen Schwarz; and his mother, Evelyn Schwarz of Boscobel. He is further survived by three brothers, Arthur “Butch” (Bonnie) Schwarz of Wauzeka, Dale “Chip” Schwarz of Union Grove, and Paul (Lori) Schwarz of Wauzeka; five sisters, Debra “Debbie” (Terry) Lynch of Madison, Sally Schwarz of Stoughton, Mary (David) Mock of Williams Bay, Jo (Mark) Burbach of Gays Mills and Tami (Troy) Clark of Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by his father William Kermit Schwarz.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Apr. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wauzeka with Pastor Lynn Schreck officiating. Burial will be in the Boydtown Cemetery, Crawford County. Friends may call on Saturday Apr. 21, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com

