Tuesday night league has featured solely women since 80s, but officials open to co-ed league

Since the early 1980s there has been a Women’s Recreational Slow-Pitch ( unlimited arc ) Softball League playing on Tuesday evenings from just after Memorial Day through late August at Congress Street Softball Diamond in downtown Burlington.

For years, the league featured eight teams, but dropped down to six in recent years.

However, that has reduced to five teams in 2015, to four teams in 2016 and 2017.

Bill Milatz wants your help, as he is hoping the league can return to prominence this summer.

On Sunday, the league had its 2018 organizational meeting, with the league dropping down to only three teams, with one team still trying to obtain enough women to compete in the league for 2018.

The goal is to strive to keep the league at 4 teams.

League officials have decided to wait until April 24 to decide if the league will remain a women’s league or convert to a co-ed league in order to gather more teams.

If the league can’t find enough women to add to the women’s league, a co-ed league would have a similar goal of a minimum four and maximum of six teams.

All games have been played and will continue to be played on Tuesday evenings at the Congress Street Softball Park, with games at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Any women interested in joining the fourth team or even forming more teams, please email Milatz at wwmbhs66@gmail.com, or call him at (262) 492-7684 or (262) 763-8935.

comments