Richmond was convicted of having sex with student

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

When deciding the fate of former Kenosha teacher Douglas Richmond, found guilty of sexually assaulting a student, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jodi Meier was left with two different recommendations for the Burlington resident.

While Richmond’s defense attorney Patrick Cafferty and assistant district attorney Andrew Burgoyne suggested probation, citing Richmond’s cooperation since he was charged, the pre-sentencing investigation wanted incarceration.

Meier, taking three character letters into consideration and Richmond’s work and education history, went for incarceration Tuesday.

She decided on a three-year prison sentence, with two years extended supervision, because Richmond violated the trust between a teacher and the community.

Also, he will be ordered to register as a sex offender for life, and undergo behavioral treatment.

“It is a flagrant violation of the trust that is given to educators by parents and the community to teach our children in a safe and appropriate manner,” Meier said. “You sir, have crossed lines that should not even remotely approached.”

Meier’s decision also hinged on Richmond’s repeated acts, which started in 2009, when he was physics teacher at Kenosha Tremper High School.

According to the criminal complaint, Richmond, who was 34 years old at the time, had sexual intercourse with a then-17-year-old student between October 2009 and June 2010.

Richmond, according to the complaint, encouraged the Tremper High School student to meet him at the park and ride lot on Highway 11 at Interstate 94, and then drove her to Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

“This offense was very calculated, you met with her at the park and ride in Racine to go undetected before riding around,” Meier said. “Then, you proceeded to another location at Petrifying Springs where you engaged in sexual intercourse.”

Meier said following this initial incident, Richmond continued his calculated behavior, including sexual acts at the victim’s home in Kenosha and at his mother’s home in Burlington.

“It wasn’t one decision, it was many decisions,” she said.

To read the full story, see the April 12 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

