By Dave Fidlin
Correspondent
Waterford Union High School will be joining many of its peers throughout the region by rolling out a one- to-one laptop program for students this fall.
After weighing the merits of such a program in late February, the School Board at its most recent meeting March 27 voted to provide school-issued laptops, initially with incoming freshmen. The high school is following in the footsteps of the K-8 districts feeding into it that already have the practice in place.
As part of its motion, the School Board authorized allocating $25,000 of district dollars to purchase the laptops out of a fund designated for technology.
The district’s pledge runs alongside a state contribution of $27,500, or $125 for each unit purchased for students. Gov. Scott Walker’s most recent biennium budget included a provision that would provide seed funding to any districts rolling out the program.
To read the full story see the April 13 edition of the Waterford Post.
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.