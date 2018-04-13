By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Waterford Union High School will be joining many of its peers throughout the region by rolling out a one- to-one laptop program for students this fall.

After weighing the merits of such a program in late February, the School Board at its most recent meeting March 27 voted to provide school-issued laptops, initially with incoming freshmen. The high school is following in the footsteps of the K-8 districts feeding into it that already have the practice in place.

As part of its motion, the School Board authorized allocating $25,000 of district dollars to purchase the laptops out of a fund designated for technology.

The district’s pledge runs alongside a state contribution of $27,500, or $125 for each unit purchased for students. Gov. Scott Walker’s most recent biennium budget included a provision that would provide seed funding to any districts rolling out the program.

