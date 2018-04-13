Catherine Louise Schwochert, 86, of Burlington, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Arbor View Communities.

She was born in Burlington on Jan. 24, 1932, to the late Lawrence and Amelia (Uhen) Trimberger. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1950. She married Richard James Schwochert on July 17, 1954, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

After high school, she worked for the telephone company as a switchboard operator. She also worked at the Burlington Fabric Shop for many years. Catherine and Dick spent many years researching and compiling family genealogy records and books. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Charles Church, a charter member of the Burlington chapter of Al-Anon, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and a former member the St. Charles Rosary Makers.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Deborah (Timothy) Regner, Douglas (Colleen) Schwochert, Cynthia (Randall) Weltzien, Jean (Thomas) Rossmiller, and Therese (Joseph) Nowicki; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) O’Donnell, John (Shelby) Regner, Maria Regner, Monica Regner, Michael (Sarah) Schwochert, Lisa (Brandon) Brauer, Christopher Schwochert, Angela (Peter) Ribbich, Jessica (Jacob) Danmeier, Stephanie (Jonathan) Headley, Alyssa Rossmiller, Ashley Rossmiller, Lindsey Nowicki, Lauren Nowicki, and Keith Nowicki; great-grandchildren, Bridget O’Donnell, Molly O’Donnell, Brian O’Donnell, Addison Schwochert, Cecilia Brauer, Nova Brauer, Cooper Danmeier, and Samson Headley. She is further survived by siblings, Annette Berndt, Phillip Trimberger, William Trimberger, Jerome (Marilyn) Trimberger, Margaret (Michael) Allender, Thomas (Kathleen F.) Trimberger and Dennis (Kathleen A.) Trimberger; sister-in-law. Edith Trimberger, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, David Schwochert; great-granddaughter, Emily Schwochert; sister, Patricia (William) Zusan; brother, Lawrence Trimberger; brother-in-law, Merle Berndt; and sister-in-law, Kathleen M. Trimberger.

A special thank you to the staff at Arbor View Communities for their wonderful care, compassion, and prayers.

Visitation will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Monday, April 16, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at noon at St. Charles Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Charles Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

