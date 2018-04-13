Dennis G Jannusch, age 79, of Waterford, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1938, to George and Mable (nee Koehler) Jannusch in Des Plaines, Ill. On Jan. 21, 1989, he was united in marriage to Marian Enright in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Dennis, along with his father, owned and operated G & D Market in Des Plaines, Ill. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Marian; his children, Tom (Susan) Jannusch, and Doug Jannusch; grandson, Eric Jannusch; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials, in memory of Dennis, can be made to the American Cancer Society.

