Daniel R. Morrical, age 76, of Rochester passed away peacefully on Friday, April 13, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 24, 1941, to Glenn and Josephine (nee Kashuda) Morrical in Milwaukee. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he attended school. On April 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Frances Hetue at St. Hedwig Church in Milwaukee. Following their marriage they resided in Milwaukee, moving to Waterford in 1972 and in 1980 relocating to Rochester. He was employed by Giddings and Hawkins Maintenance Company and had owned and operated Advanced Filters, Inc. Daniel was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and a gifted woodworker. Daniel enjoyed his Road Runner car to the very end; so much that he even risked getting caught driving his “pride and joy”, even when he was not supposed to be driving it.

Daniel is survived by Frances, his loving wife of 59 years; children, Scott (Jodi), Kelli (Jeffrey), Jay (Terrie), Penni (Ken), Dani (Jeff) and Nicole; grandchildren, Ryan (Keri), Joshua (Jennifer), Daniel (Rachelle), Kimberly (Brett), Douglas (Meghan), Kevin, Nicholas, Rebecca, Megan, Heidi, Marcus, Lucas, Kyle, Alec, Erik and Chad; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by three siblings, Kathleen, Linda (William) and Dean (Tina); and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings, Gwen, Bill, John, Glenn and Mervin.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to Allay Hospice, 725 Cornerstone Crossing Suite C, Waterford, WI or to The American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at Allay Hospice, Dr. Dawson, Dr. Fritche and St. Luke’s Transplant Team.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Fr. Gene Doda officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

