Snow covers the footbridge spanning the Fox River between Riverside and Wehmhoff-Jucker parks in Burlington. The late-season snowfall is a chilling reminder of an unusually cold April. National Weather Service observations put area snow totals for Sunday and Monday between 2 to 4 inches. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments