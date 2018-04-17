Kevin Bass, age 32, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born May 5, 1985, to Nancy Hischke in Houston, Texas. His early life was spent in Houston. Kevin graduated from Burlington High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army. Currently he was working at McDonalds. He loved role-playing games, video games and LARPing with his friends. He loved to laugh, enjoy life, and loved animals.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Nancy (Brian) Hischke; his siblings, Zachary (Heather) Bass and Joshua (Tara) Bass; nieces, Molly, Madison and Mallory; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt and uncle.

Memorials to Kevin’s family would be appreciated.

Kevin’s family would like to thank Dr. Johnson, Kaity, NICU RN and the staff at Froedert Memorial Hospital, the Flight For Life and the first responders of the Fire, Rescue and Police Department for all their care and compassion.

A Memorial Service for Kevin will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Saturday, May 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a luncheon following the service, in the Church Hall.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments