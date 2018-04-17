Lois C. Biedrzycki, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center-Elkhorn.

She was born in a log cabin on the family farm in Daggett, Mich., on June 14, 1932, to John and Mary (nee Degrave) Sandahl. She spent her early life in Daggett where she graduated from Stephenson High School. On June 20, 1959, at St. Josephates in Milwaukee she was united in marriage to Edward “Red” Biedrzycki Jr. Following marriage they made their home in Muskego and Milwaukee before moving to Burlington in 1977. Red preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2014.

Lois was a homemaker who raised six children. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her children, Brian (Diane) Biedrzycki, Bruce (Kim) Biedrzycki, Mark Biedrzycki, David (Angie) Biedrzycki, Ann (Mike) Martin and Benjamin (Shaylee) Biedrzycki; and her grandchildren, Alyssa, Taylor, Carson, Robert, Nicholaus, Cody, Alicia, Jacob, Brooke, Bryce, Mya, Joshua, Kyle, Brady and Emersyn. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Hazel Roux, Kayden, Nolan, Emmerson, Oliver, Bentley, Riley and Makayla; and siblings, John (Carol) Sandahl, Pat (Joe) Duca, and Jim (Donna) Sandahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Red, and siblings, June Castenada, Jean Burge and Peter Sandahl.

The family would like to thank Dr. Todd Nelson, Dr. Joe Majewski, Lakeland Medical Center Staff and Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided. A special thank you goes out to Fr. Carlos Zapata, Dr. Bass and Dr. Canda from Lakeland.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials go to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, April 21 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

