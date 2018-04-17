George Nicholas Burns, 86, died April 8, 2018 with his loving wife, Marilyn (Severt) and faithful caregivers at his side.

Son of the late George Burns and Harriet Burns. Also proceeded in death by his sister Donna Armes, and his niece, Barbara (Armes) Keyes.

Survivors include Barbara’s husband, Perry Keyes, and their children Andy Keyes (Kristine Klose), Keri (Calvin) Schmidt and Lori (Thomas) Smedberg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frederick and Vicki Severt; and additional family and many wonderful life long friends.

Per his wishes there will not be a funeral.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support through the years.

Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services assisted the family.

