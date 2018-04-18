Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty congratulates Alderman Tom Vos Tuesday after Vos officially stepped down from his seat following 36 years of service on the City Council, which is believed to be the longest tenure in the history of the city. In addition to being honored by city officials, Vos’s son — state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — was on hand to present his father with a proclamation from Gov. Scott Walker designating Tuesday as Tom Vos Day in Wisconsin. For a full feature story on Vos’s career in city politics, see the April 19 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

